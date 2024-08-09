Two West Michigan natives won Anglers of the Year for Ferris State Fishing Club

(WXMI — Well, this isn't something you see every day - Coopersville's native Jordan DeGroot and Muskegon native Erick Hannahs were named the College Bass Tour's Anglers of the Year. Both DeGroot and Hannahs are a part of the Ferris State University Fishing Club.

“You experience every kind of emotion during a tournament,” Hannahs said in a release by the University. “It is us two and the fish in front of us, where you do what you must to get the bites. I have lots of friends from other schools and Ferris’ fishing team on the tour, and it is great to celebrate each event across the tour.”

The two began the year finishing second on Houghton Lake. They then scored back-to-back wins on June 23 and 24 on the Grand River and Muskegon Lake. The run gave DeGroot and Hannahs a comfortable 27-point lead in the tour’s standings, with nearly 70 pounds of bass landed in the first four events.

“I credit Erick for practicing on every lake before our event,” DeGroot said in a release by the University. “We have been bringing in the key bites. He and I fished together so well. We don’t give up, and we encourage each other through each event. We play it like someone would have a bigger bag of fish.”

