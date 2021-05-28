Two drivers still recovering after scary crash at Berlin Raceway

MARNE, Mich. — Drivers and fans alike understand the risk of motorsports and all were reminded of that on Saturday night at Berlin Raceway.

After a restart with just a few laps remaining in the first of two super late model features on the evening, a few cars spun in turn two.

While the cars were coming to rest, the No. 52 car of West Michigan native David Fretz came around the corner and made substantial contact with the 53 car of Illinois' Boris Jurkovic.

Zach Harig / FOX 17 A smiling Boris Jurkovic after his opening night win at Berlin Raceway.

The drivers were rushed by ambulance to the hospital as the race remained under red flag conditions for two hours before racing was resumed, upon knowledge of both drivers being conscious at the hospital.

According to Berlin Raceway officials, Fretz remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition as of Friday afternoon with a spinal injury.

Meanwhile, Jurkovic was released from the hospital on Wednesday and has returned home but has fractures in both legs. Raceway officials have indicated his recovery time with be eight to twelve months.

The families continue to ask for privacy at this time, as does Berlin Raceway as they continue to update the driver's conditions as necessary.

