Training camp day two: More talk of Super Bowl, Campbell focused on the work

(WXMI) — The Lions continue to talk about taking the next step after coming up 30 minutes short of playing for a Super Bowl last season. Dan Campbell was asked specifically what his thoughts are about playing and talking about the ultimate goal.

Dan Campell on if he likes the players having a goal of winning the Super Bowl or if he tries to not have them get too caught up in that goal and have them enjoy the process:

"I think more than anything, all I care about is the work. As long as I know, man they’re in it, and their attitude is right, and there’s an urgency about what we do, and these guys are handling their stuff like pros, and you feel the work out there, then I’m good. Because that’s what matters. The other stuff that comes out of their mouth, no problem. As long as we’re doing what we need to do out there, we’re good to go.”

Training camp day two: More talk of Super Bowl goal

Dan Campbell on his young players taking the next steps:

"You’re going into year two and get a little bit better at your craft. And all those guys, I said it the other day, are jockeying for opportunities for production. The guys that we can trust and count on are going to make plays for us are going to get more opportunities to make plays for us, so those two fall into that boat.”

Dan Campbell on young players taking next steps

The Lions new podium - Dan Campbell weighs in:

“It’s pretty big. That’s the obvious. Apparently, this is a hot topic, right? It has a good base to it, that’s for sure. I don’t know, I don’t know what to tell you about this thing."

Dan Campbell on the Lions new podium

