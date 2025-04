(WXMI) — The West Michigan Whitecaps season begins on Friday night and it will be one of the most anticipated seasons ever. Tigers top prospects Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle will start the season in West Michigan. Clark is the No. 6 ranked prospect and McGonigle is the No. 28 ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects.

