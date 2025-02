(WXMI) — West Michigan Whitecaps manager Tony Cappuccilli is back as the Whitecaps manager heading into the 2025 season. The Whitecaps were 68-63 a season ago. Cappuccilli became the first West Michigan manager to post an over .500 record in his first season since Mike Rabelo in 2017.

