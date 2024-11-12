Watch Now
Tigers' Tarik Skubal, A.J. Hinch named finalists for Cy Young, Manager of the Year

NEW YORK — A season-long dominance and a magical sprint into the postseason has earned two members of the Detroit Tigers a shot at some major awards.

Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, who led the American League in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, is a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award; Manager A.J. Hinch is a finalist for AL Manager of the Year.

Along with Skubal, Kansas City's Seth Lugo and Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase are the finalists for the AL honor. Clase becomes the first reliever to finish among the top three in voting since San Diego's Trevor Hoffman came in second in 2006 NL balloting.

As for the manager award, we know it will be someone from the AL Central Division. Hinch, Cleveland's Stephen Vogt, and Kansas City's Matt Quatraro are the three finalists.

The winners will be announced across four days starting November 18.

