Tigers return to FOX 17 hoping to avoid being swept by Guardians

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers return to the FOX 17 airwaves on Thursday, hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers (20-30) sit 10 games below .500 and 8 1/2 games behind the Guardians (29-22), who lead the AL Central Division.

Detroit has been beset by injuries. Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal just resumed throwing after surgery on his elbow. Other pitchers, including starters Justin Verlander and Casey Mize, remain on the injured list.

Thursday's game is part of a ten-game partnership between FOX 17 and Detroit SportsNet to provide free access to Tigers games for fans across the state. You can watch the game on FOX 17 through your TV, on our website's live stream, or through our app on most connected devices.

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for Android devices

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for iOS devices

Here's a list of the other games scheduled to air on FOX 17 this season.



May 28, vs. Los Angeles Angels, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

June 5, vs. Seattle Mariners, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

July 24, vs. Kansas City Royals, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

August 13, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 9, vs. Minnesota Twins, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 23, vs. Washington Nationals, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube