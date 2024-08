(WXMI) — Tigers No. 1 prospect Max Clark hit his first home run with the Whitecaps on Thursday night.

Tigers No. 1 prospect Max Clark hits his first home run with the Whitecaps.@ThatDanHasty had the call in Lansing.



pic.twitter.com/uzK8s7MBeX — Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) August 16, 2024

Clark is hitting .318 with seven doubles and two triples in 18 games with the Whitecaps.

