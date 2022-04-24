Tidal Waves undefeated headed into bye week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In their second game of the season, the Grand Rapids Tidal Waves beat the Midwest Mountain Lions 52-6. The Waves are now 2-0 this season.

It was a bit of a slow start in the first quarter, the opening touchdown came late in the first when quarterback Brittany Mayer handed off to running back Brynn Pline who ran it up the middle 5 yards. Pline racked in 116 yards and four touchdowns.

Lydia DeMaat had 12 touches and picked up 66 yards also at running back. Quarterback Brittany Mayer struggled in the passing game. 5/16 for 26 yards. Patriella Whittington had 7 attempts, 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Grand Rapids enters their bye week undefeated and will face the Columbus Vanguards at home on May 7th. All Tidal Wave home games are played at Northview High School.