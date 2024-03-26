'This is where I want to be': Dusty May takes over Michigan hoops

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Fewer than two weeks after the University of Michigan and Juwan Howard parted ways, the maize and blue announced their new head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is the place that I wanted to be,” May said.

Dusty May was welcome to Ann Arbor on Tuesday to a slew of U of M athletics staff, the head coaches, the maize rage and his family as he gladly became the leader of the Wolverines. May has spent the last six seasons at Florida Atlantic where he led the Owls to their first regular-season and tournament championships while playing in Conference USA.

He compiled a program for record 126 wins and helped the FAU make a run to the 2023 NCAA Final Four. When asked why he was so eager for the job at Michigan he said it just was the right fit.

"This was the right fit for me and my family. It just felt right. From day one, I just felt like this place would match me and allow those around me to have the highest level of success," said May.

The Wolverines are coming off their worst record in season history, 8-24, but May is optimistic able the success of the program for the upcoming year and he wants to draw fans back to Crisler Arena.

"Our goal is to be enjoyable to watch. We want to win championships but we also want to put fans in the seats and to be easy on the eyes. When you watch us play, you should see teamwork and efficiency on both sides of the basketball," said May.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel spoke on Tuesday about the type of person that they wanted to bring in and Dusty fits all of their expectations.

"One of the things I was looking for from the start was a great leader, a proven leader. Somebody who had competed during the regular season," said Manuel.

The May family will trade the salty shores of Boca Raton Florida for the Great Lakes as they make the move to Michigan for the upcoming season.