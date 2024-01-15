"These people are special" Lions celebrate first playoff win in 32 years

DETROIT, Mich. — As confetti sprinkled down and fire works in we're set off, the Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years against the LA Rams 24-23. Everyone on the team saying that the atmosphere was electric and they want to keep this momentum going

"This place is special to me and I just said these people are special. That's the best time of atmosphere I've ever been in front of. I expect next week to be on top of that or second you know, and it's a special place to play and I've only been here for three years but to see us come from everywhere right now and the fans, and there's some of that it's special to be able to get this W for them and for this group," said Goff.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 22/27, 277 yards and one passing touchdown. Three different Lions players scored in this game, including Sam LaPorta who was questionable all week with a knee injury. Even going up against their former quarterback in Matthew Stafford and Goff playing against his former team, they know the job isn't done and they want to keep winning for this city.

"After the game, they stayed. They waited until all the players, you know, got off the field. They were loud all game. Amazing. I don't know how many timeouts they caused. But I mean, you see how big that was. I think they only had one time I left so I mean being able to be here with the fans then being so in to it, so loud. I know they've been waiting for this for forever. So I'm glad we were able to give them this," said Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"You just keep showing up, you keep going to work you keep working hard because you know you have a goal in mind. You keep going to work, you keep working hard because you know you have a goal in mind. And sometimes it might feel like it's two steps back but you just keep showing up. There's no other way to go about it. And you know, those tough times make make these times even even sweeter," said Taylor Decker

Next up for the Lions, they'll take on the winner of the Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia game at home next Sunday at 3pm.