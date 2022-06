GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2022 Forest Hills Central graduate and multi-sport athlete, Theryn Hallock was named Gatorade's Michigan Girls Soccer player of the year.

Theryn netted 35 goals and 14 assists this season. She hasn't played soccer since her 8th grade year because she decided to focus on her basketball career. Hallock is joining the women's basketball program at Michigan State University.

Gatorade will announce their national player of the year in the following weeks.