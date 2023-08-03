GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Going into the 2022 season, Davenport football was picked last in the GLIAC pre-season poll. The Panthers went on to win their first eight games of the season, break into the top 25 and also earn a playoff spot for the first time in program history.

"The talent is there" for Davenport football

"I knew we were talented last year going into the season but i definitely did not expect us to go undefeated for the first eight games. I wasn't shocked with the talent that we had but definitely grateful and looking forward to building off that this year," said Whittaker.

Rockford native Jason Whittaker transferred to Davenport from Northwestern and was apart of the large group of talent that they had in their roster last year.

Head Coach Sparky McEwen knew that the talent was on the roster but didn't know how well they would mesh together. Luckily for them, the bonds were instant and it showed on the field.

This season, the Panthers are third in the coaches poll and hope to win even more games in 2023 with a tough GLIAC schedule.

"Last year we were picked last. This year we got a vote for first place. It goes back to what you said about the competitiveness and how tough this conference is that you could be the team that was picked for last and then all of a sudden, boom, you're finishing number three and you're making the playoffs and ranked 13th in the country. That's GLIAC football," said McEwen.

Davenport will start their season on Saturday, September 2nd against Thomas More. That game will start at noon at the Farmers Insurance athletic complex.