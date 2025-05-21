Watch Now
Today is another Ready Weather Alert Day

No severe weather is expected
Cloudy, Breezy, Cool, Showers Likely
Weather Ready Alert 16x9
Today, Wednesday May 21, 2025 is another WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. No severe weather is expected, but any tasks or recreation outside today will be difficult and likely disrupted with cloudy, breezy, cool conditions with occasional off/on rain showers.

Take a look at our high resolution forecast model below. Showing a "snapshot" of the situation at noon and 6 P.M. today.

DMA HRRR FUTURETRACK.png
DMA HRRR FUTURETRACK6PM.png

Below is an image from our forecast model of how much more additional rain will fall from this system today through Thursday before it pulls away.

DMA GRAF RAINFALL.png

We expect some periods of dry time through the day, but if it's not raining, we may be seeing drizzle. Overall, not the best day to be outside. Backup plans and an umbrella are a good idea for today.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Weather Ready Alert 300X250

