Today is another Ready Weather Alert Day

Today, Wednesday May 21, 2025 is another WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. No severe weather is expected, but any tasks or recreation outside today will be difficult and likely disrupted with cloudy, breezy, cool conditions with occasional off/on rain showers.

Take a look at our high resolution forecast model below. Showing a "snapshot" of the situation at noon and 6 P.M. today.

HRRR Model Noon

HRRR Model 6 P.M.

Below is an image from our forecast model of how much more additional rain will fall from this system today through Thursday before it pulls away.

GRAF Model Total Rainfall

We expect some periods of dry time through the day, but if it's not raining, we may be seeing drizzle. Overall, not the best day to be outside. Backup plans and an umbrella are a good idea for today.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube