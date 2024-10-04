The Savannah Bananas are coming to West Michigan

(WXMI) — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced Thursday night that the Savannah Bananas will be making a stop in West Michigan next summer.

The Banana Ball World Tour announced on Thursday their Party Animals team will play three games at LMCU Ballpark. Their visit will mark the first time a Banana Ball game has been played in the state of Michigan and it is expected to bring fans from all over the Midwest.

The Party Animals are scheduled to play the Firefighters on Thursday, June 12; Friday, June 13; and Saturday, June 14.

“We fully expect these games to sell out within hours of tickets going on sale,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the West Michigan Whitecaps Dan Morrison in a release. “In other markets, waiting lists regularly have over 100,000 people and tickets have sold out in less than 24 hours. Knowing the fan base we have in West Michigan, I have no doubt we will see the same.”

Those who want their opportunity to purchase tickets must join the Ticket Lottery List available at https://bananaball.com/tickets/

All lawn, reserved, box and premium box seats for the games will be sold as general admission tickets by Banana Ball. Suites, 4-Topps and Hospitality Spaces for each of the games will be sold through the Whitecaps and will be available as part of the annual group lottery, which will be held on Nov. 21.

“Banana Ball has taken the baseball world by storm, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring their unique brand of baseball to the state of Michigan for the first time,” said Steve McCarthy, president of the West Michigan Whitecaps in a release. “We’re expecting a tremendous response, and I know this group is ready to deliver an incredible experience for fans.”



How can fans get tickets?

Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on Nov. 1, 2024. Joining the list doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place about two months before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you’re drawn, you’ll have an opportunity to purchase tickets.



The Ticket Lottery List will close on Nov. 1, 2024. Once the lists closes, fans will join the Ticket Wait List. There is no guarantee to have the opportunity to purchase tickets if fans join the Ticket Wait List, but fans will be notified if tickets do become available.



Where can fans sign up for the Ticket Lottery List?

https://bananaball.com/tickets/

https://thepartyanimals.com/tickets/



When do tickets go on sale to those selected in the Ticket Lottery List?

Tickets for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour road games go on sale about two months before the event.

All fans who join the Lottery List will be asked to verify their identity to ensure they are not bots. Identity verification for eligibility will come at a later time closer to when events go on sale.

