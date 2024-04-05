The Griffins are playing their best hockey with playoffs on the horizon

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have clinched a playoff spot for the first time in two years. The last time the Griffins wrapped up a playoff spot this early in the year, they won the Calder Cup.

The Griffins picked up two more points last night with an overtime win against Chicago. First-year head coach Dan Watson said he spent the early part of the year implementing his culture. Everything has started to click for the Griffins lately as they continue to pick up points as they get set for a playoff run.

"We want to make sure we are very competitive. We have some big games and we've already seen teams make their playoff push," Watson said. "You know as coaches say you don't have to flip that switch or hit that button we are on cruise control."

The Griffins will be home on Friday taking on Rockford.