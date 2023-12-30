Spartan hockey skate to 3-3 tie with Michigan Tech, Lose GLI Title in Shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No 7/7 Michigan State skated to a 3-3 tie in the finals of the 57th annual Great Lakes Invitational Tournament on Friday evening. While the results of the game go into the record books as a tie, Michigan Tech earns the GLI title with a 1-0 win in the shootout.

The Spartans (13-4-3) battled back from a 1-0 deficit after the first period and a 3-2 deficit in the third to earn the tie, with sophomore Joey Larson scoring a pair of goals in the second frame and Red Savage netting the game-tying tally in the third period. Freshman goalie Luca Di Pasquo made 22 saves in the game.

Goalie Blake Pietela made 54 saves in regulation to earn All-Tournament team goaltender honors. Jack Works had all three goals for Michigan Tech (10-8-3) in the game.

In the overtime period, MSU outshot Tech 9-4, with both netminders coming up big for their teams with point-blank stops. MSU outshot Tech 57-25 overall, its second 50-shot contest this month.

The Spartans failed to capture their first Great Lakes Invitational title since 2009, but made its first appearance in the GLI finals since 2014.

Ferris State University men's ice hockey team concluded play at the Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) Tournament at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Friday (Dec. 29) and dropped a 3-2 decision against the University of Alaska.

The Bulldogs battled the Nanooks for the first time since 2019 in what proved to be a highly contested affair for the third-place game at the GLI. Noah Giesbrecht started in goal for Ferris State and stopped 38-of-41 shots faced.