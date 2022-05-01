Several West Michigan football players headed to the NFL

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the 2022 NFL draft complete, several West Michigan football players are making their dreams of playing in the pros a reality. Here is a list of the men who signed undrafted free agent contracts.

-Kalil Pimpleton (Muskegon High School, Central Michigan) - Detroit Lions

-Zach VanValkenburg (Zeeland West, Iowa) - Las Vegas Raiders

-Mike Brown (Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Miami of Ohio) - Minnesota Vikings.

Former Delton Kellogg and Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was also selected 77th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.