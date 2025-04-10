Rockford's Anna Wypych named Player of the Year by Michigan Sports Writers

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford's all-time leading scorer in girls basketball added another accolade to wrap up her high school career.

The Michigan Sports Writers named Anna Wypych the Player of the Year for Division 1 in Michigan. The senior already claimed the title of Miss Basketball for 2025.

Wypych, who set schools records in a number of categories during her four year varsity career, led the Rams to the Division 1 State Championship game last month.

'The full package': Rockford's Anna Wypych named Miss Basketball 2025

School records that she holds include career points, points scored in a single game, career assists, assists in a single game, career free throws made, career steals, career made 3-point shots and 3-point shots made in a single game. She also has a 4.0 GPA with weeks left before graduation.

The Michigan Sports Writers is made up of 16 sports writers from across the state. Wypych was the only player from West Michigan named to the panel's All State team in division 1. Abby Sietsema from Forest Hills Northern, Josie DeSmit from Hudsonville, and Mallory Woiteshek from Grand Haven were named to Second Team All State. Grand Haven's Gillian Sorrelle was named as Honorable Mention.

Wypych is committed to play at Butler University.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube