Rockford's Anna Wypych named 2025 Miss Basketball

DETROIT — Rockford's Anna Wypych was named Miss Basketball for the 2024-2025 season on Monday. The award tops off an epic high school career for the senior who is still hoping to push the Rams to another state championship this weekend.

This season Wypych led the Rams to a 21-1 regular season and the top-ranked team in Division 1 while averaging over 22.5 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game and 2.6 steals per game. Over 4 years on the Rams varsity team she's helped them to 4 conference championships, 4 district titles, 4 regional titles, and 1 state championship.

Since 2021 she's experienced losing just 7 games, including going 28-1 in 2022-2023 when the Rams claimed the Division 1 state championship.

Anna Wypych scores a game-high 20 points as Rockford beats West Bloomfield to win the state championship

Wypych holds just about every single school record with including career points, points scored in a single game, career assists, assists in a single game, career free throws made, career steals, career made 3-point shots and 3-point shots made in a single game.

Girls basketball: Rockford 67, East Kentwood 27

Along with the impressive on-the-court resume, Wypych has been a champion in life.

"Anna has volunteered countless hours within the community; reading in elementary schools, volunteering on the elementary playgrounds teaching students basketball skills, coaching youth basketball camps, and helping organize and referee our youth basketball leagues," said Rams Head Coach Brad Wilson in his nomination letter.

Rockford's Anna Wypych named Miss Basketball finalist

Wypych was awarded the Miss Basketball trophy at the headquarters for the Detroit Free Press on Monday.

She is the 3rd-straight student-athlete from West Michigan to win the award: West Ottawa' Gabby Reynolds was the 2024 Miss Basketball; East Grand Rapids' Macy Brown was the 2023 Miss Basketball.

On Tuesday she and the Rams will face OK Red rival Grand Haven in a state quarterfinal game. Should Rockford win, it will mean the 4th-straight trip to the Breslin Center for the state semi-finals.

Wypych is committed to playing at Butler University starting this fall.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube