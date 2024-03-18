West Ottawa's Gabby Reynolds named Miss Basketball 2024

DETROIT, Mich. — For the second straight year, the Miss Basketball winner hails from West Michigan.

Gabby Reynolds, the senior guard from West Ottawa was presented as the 2024 winner at the Detroit Free Press on Monday afternoon. She is the first winner from West Ottawa.

The Panther senior has been a showstopper at West Ottawa for the last two years. She's had several 30 point performances in her career, including a school high game with 47 points back in February. She currently averages 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. She's signed to play collegiality at George Washington University.

"From her freshman year till now she's made tremendous strides. She came in as a pretty acclaimed player her freshman year and we knew that she was going to be very good. But we probably didn't have this level of vision. You hope for things like that but she's been tremendous," said Paul Chapman, girls basketball coach at West Ottawa.

The 2023 winner, Macy Brown, graduated from East Grand Rapids. This is the first time two west Michigan girls have won back to back. And the first time that both Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball are from the west side.

