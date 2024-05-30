Rockford knocks off Hudsonville, wins regional title

(WXMI) — The Rockford Rams dominated in regional play defeating the Hudsonville 17-5 in regional finals. The Rams got off to a hot start netting five goals in the first quarter. Hudsonville cut Rockford's lead in half in the second quarter, scoring three goals in as many minutes. The Rams scored four unanswered goals before the end of the half.

Rockford will now face Grand Ledge in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday, June 31st.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube