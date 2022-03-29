Rockford Girls Lacrosse Looking for 9th straight state championship

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford girls lacrosse has been dominate for the last decade. Not only in West Michigan but the entire state. The Rams have won nine of the last 11 championships in Division 1. They will try to win their 9th straight this season.

Mark Neumen is in his first season has the Head Coach of the Rams. He previously was the assistant coach for 15 years under former Head Coach Mike Emery.

"It's been a fun ride working with Coach Emery and winning those 9 state championships. But now I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do this year," said Neumen.

The Rams won their first game of the 2022 season, 20-0 against Mattawan. Coach Neumen said that the teams offense has had so much success because of the girls who returned to the team this season.

"A lot of people doubted us going into this season but just everyone coming together, the young ones and the older ones, we just all came together as a team. We have really good chemistry," said senior attack Mackenzie Delachar.

Rockford will start conference play against Forest Hills Northern-Eastern on Wednesday, April 13th and then will play a rematch of the 2021 state championship game against Brighton on Sunday the 16th.