MARNE, Mich. — After half a dozen caution flags through the 75 lap race, Tyler Roahrig comes away as the Outlaw winner at Berlin Raceway. Roahrig took the lead late in the race from Middleville native, Brian Bergakker.

Roahrig wins 2024 Outlaw Race at Berlin

In the Sportsman Feature, it came down to the very final lap to determine the winner. Corey Holtzlander held the lead for most of the race, but his brother Ryan didn't want that to happen. Ryan came up from behind as they hit turn four and snuck ahead of his brother by just a few feet for the win.

Tim Greene came away with a win in the Limited Late Model feature after gaining a lead on lap one and hanging on for the entire race. Josh Frye finished in second.

