Rise sweeps Fury in inaugural match at Van Andel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sellout crowd of 7,805 at Van Andel Arena on Thursday witnessed the Grand Rapids Rise sweep the Columbus Fury in the franchise’s inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation match. The Rise won by set scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.

GR Rise 3, Columbus Fury 0

The opening set saw the Fury take the first point on a kill by Reagan Cooper, but the Rise never trailed from that point on. Claire Chaussee answered emphatically with a powerful kill of her own to etch her name in the franchise’s record book as the first player to score a point for the Rise. Ashley Evans provided the historic assist.

The tandem of Chaussee and Evans fueled the Rise offense throughout the night. Chaussee recorded a double-double with a match-high 21 kills and 10 digs, along with three blocks and two aces. Evans tossed up 36 assists in the contest.

Grand Rapids built up a 17-10 lead in the first frame, only to see it diminish to 18-15. The Rise then went on a 7-2 run to claim the opening set. Chaussee delivered the final dagger with her match-leading sixth kill on set point. She also had the team’s first ace in the frame.

Kayla Caffey also came out swinging, going 4-for-4 on her attack attempts in the first set. Defensively, she also had two blocks. The Rise recorded 17 of their 25 points off kills to open the match with a 35% attack efficiency rating.

A kill and a solo block by Emiliya Dimitrova helped the Rise regain the lead 12-11 in the second set. On the next point, Chaussee’s 11th kill of the match forced Columbus into a timeout. The crowd erupted shortly after when the Grand Rapids defense, anchored by libero Sarah Sponcil, made an acrobatic team play to keep the ball alive, and that eventually turned into another Rise point. Sponcil finished with a team-high 14 digs and chipped in offensively with six assists.

Tied at 17-17, the Fury scored three consecutive points to put pressure on Grand Rapids. The Rise rose to the occasion, scoring five consecutive points to lead 22-20 – including a point reversal on a pancake dig by Dimitrova that was originally ruled a kill for Columbus. Cathy George and her coaching staff correctly challenged the call.

The first successful challenge in Rise history proved to be crucial as the second set went on to be decided 25-23. The Rise eked away with a Chaussee kill up the middle and a timely ace by Marin Grote to seize a firm 2-0 set advantage.

After a 10-minute intermission and the teams switching sides of the court, the Rise remained locked in. Evans started the third set off with an ace, followed by four straight kills by Chaussee. Things continued to go right for the Rise when Sponcil dug a ball and sent it back over the net for a point to go up 19-14. Chaussee’s 20th kill extended the Rise lead to 22-15. She had nine kills in the third set alone.

Caffey stepped up and ended the match with a kill at the net to seal the third set, 25-19. She finished with six kills with a match-best 62% attack efficiency (minimum two attempts).