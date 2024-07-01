Rise sign former Miss Michigan Volleyball Carli Snyder

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise signed outside hitter Carli Snyder to a contract for the 2025 season. Snyder, a Michigan native, returns to her home state after playing the last six years in France.

“Signing with the Grand Rapids Rise feels like my volleyball career coming full circle back to the place where I fell in love with the game,” Snyder said in a release by the Grand Rapids Rise.

Snyder was named the best outside hitter in the French Ligue A twice. Snyder played last season with Volley Mulhouse Alsace. The team finished third in the French Ligue A for the third time during her career.

Before her pro career, Snyder was a three-time All-American at the University of Florida. She was a two-time All-SEC selection and helped the Gators win three conference championships (2014, 2016, 2017). Snyder had a team-high 11 kills and 15 digs in the 2017 National Championship game. Snyder finished her four-year career at Florida with 1,207 kills, 948 digs, 164 blocks, and 90 aces in 122 matches. She had seven 20-point matches during her senior season, including two in the NCAA Tournament.

Snyder played high school volleyball at Macomb Dakota High School and played for Michigan Elite. Snyder was a four-time All-Michigan First Team selection, a two-time Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year (2013, 2014), and the 2013 Miss Michigan Volleyball selection. Snyder led Dakota to the 2012 Class A State Championship. She ended her career prep with 2,703 kills, 1,851 digs, and 491 aces – all of which are Dakota school records.

