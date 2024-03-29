Rise narrowly lose on the road in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — After logging two consecutive wins, the Grand Rapids Rise ended a three-game road trip on a sour note, falling 3-1 to the Omaha Supernovas.

The Rise dropped the 3 sets by a combined 7 points; two sets went into extra set points.

Grand Rapids has struggled in close sets this season. When a set is decided by two points the team has won just 5 out of 17 such sets. 5-12. Against Omaha in 2024, the Rise are 0-4 in those close frames, all of which have gone to extra set points.

Fatigue could have played a roll in the loss. The match was the Rise's third match in 9 days, but the Supernovas hadn't played in a match since March 16.

Emiliya Dimitrova led the team with 24 kills, adding 2 aces, 2 blocks, and 15 digs. Shannon Scully got her first start of the season, logging 7 kills, and 12 digs. Ashley Evans finished with 49 assists, nine digs and a kill.

Grand Rapids Rise at Omaha Supernovas Grand Rapids at Omaha Supernovas, Mar 28, 2024 OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Brooke Nuneviller with a powerful kill in a battle vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills Grand Rapids at Omaha Supernovas, Mar 28, 2024 OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Kendall White putting in maximum effort in an attempt to keep the ball in play vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills Grand Rapids at Omaha Supernovas, Mar 28, 2024 OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Jess Schaben Lansman with a monster of a kill vs Grand Rapid's defense (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills Grand Rapids at Omaha Supernovas, Mar 28, 2024 OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Betty De La Cruz breaks through Grand Rapids defense with a big kill in the first set (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills Grand Rapids at Omaha Supernovas, Mar 28, 2024 OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Hristina Vuchkova and Brooke Nuneviller with a big block vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills Grand Rapids at Omaha Supernovas, Mar 28, 2024 OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Paige Briggs making a major play with a sky high kill vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills

The Rise fall to 6-6 on the season. Omaha now sits at 9-4, second-best in the league.

The next match for the Rise comes on April Fools Day at home against the Atlanta Vibe.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube