Rise coach Cathy George moving to General Manager role

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The only woman to coach West Michigan's professional volleyball team is stepping away from the sideline, but Cathy George will remain an integral part of the Grand Rapids Rise.

On Thursday, the team announced George was the new president and general manager for the franchise. In the roles, she will oversee the whole organization plus decide which women don the Phoenix logo.

Named the first coach in franchise history when the Rise joined the Pro Volleyball Federation as an expansion team in 2024, George spent 3 seasons leading the team. Before joining the professional league, she was the head coach for women's volleyball at Michigan State University for 17 seasons and Western Michigan University 15 seasons before that.

“For more than four decades, coaching has been my life's work and passion. I have been fortunate to lead athletes at every level and witness firsthand the transformative power of sport,” said George. “Serving as head coach of the Rise has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career because it combined my love for coaching with the opportunity to help build something historic for our community and our sport."

The move is part of a restructure at DP Fox Sports, the company that manages the Rise and Grand Rapids Griffins. Previously, one executive staff served both franchises, but now the hockey and volleyball teams will have their own, separate front offices.

"Operating two teams with one staff during overlapping seasons is very challenging, and we are excited to see what the Rise and Griffins staffs can do going forward with more time and focus.," said Scott Gorsline, chief sports officer for DP Fox.

As for who the next coach of the Rise will be, the team said an announcement on that hire should be made in a few weeks.

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