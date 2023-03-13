Cathy George named West Michigan Pro Volleyball’s head coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cathy George was named West Michigan Pro Volleyball’s (WMPVB) head coach Monday.

The team says Cathy signed a multiyear contract, adding she will also act as director of volleyball operations.

We’re told Cathy previously coached the Michigan State University Spartans for 17 years until 2021 and coached for Western Michigan University from 1994 until 2004.

Cathy holds 667 career wins as of January 2022, putting her at number 15 out of all active Division I coaches, according to WMPVB.

“This opportunity is a great fit for me. I’m really happy about working for DP Fox Sports and the Pro Volleyball Federation,” says Cathy. “Scott [Gorsline] and I met soon after the West Michigan Pro Volleyball franchise was announced in December and began talking about my potential involvement. It grew from there and everything fell into place.”

Cathy is considered the winningest coach in state volleyball history.

