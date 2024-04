The Grand Rapids Rise beat the Orlando Valkyries in straight sets Thursday night, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22. The Rise are now 7-8 on the season.

The Rise snapped a three-game losing streak including a home loss in their last game to the Valkyries. Emiliya Dimitrova led the Rise with 13 kills, Claire Chaussee had 12 and Erika Pritchard had 11.

The Rise will be back in action at home on Saturday, April 13th.