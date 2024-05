(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise advance to the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation Championship Game beating the Atlanta Vibe 3-2.

The Rise won the first set 25-20 before dropping the second set 25-19. Grand Rapids took the third set 25-20 and Atlanta took set four 25-23. The match came down to the fifth set, the Rise won 15-8. Claire Chaussee lead the Rise with 22 kills.

The Rise will play in the Championship Game on Saturday, May 18th in Omaha.