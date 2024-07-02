Report: Xavier Tillman re-signs with Boston Celtics

(WXMI) — Grand Rapids native, Michigan State star and NBA Champion Xavier Tillman is returning to the Boston Celtics on a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tillman averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season and was a key role player on the Celtics winning an NBA Championship.

Tillman graduated from Grand Rapids Christian in 2017. He then went on to play three years at Michigan State University. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year his junior season. Tillman was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Tillman played three and a half seasons for the Grizzlies before being traded to the Celtics in February.

