Recap: Round three of Meijer LPGA tournament

BELMONT, ich. — Round 3 of the 10th Annual Meijer LPGA Classic took place on Saturday afternoon. Grace Kim and Ally Ewing were at the top of the leaderboard heading into today's round, both with a score of 11 under.

Meijer LPGA round 3 recap

Kim would end the day where she started it, on the top of the leaderboard. A 66 on the day puts her at -17 going into Sunday's final round. It's a five-way tie for second place between Anna Nordqvist, Lexi Thompson, Allisen Corpuz, Narin An and Ally Ewing, all with -12.

Nordqvist and Thompson both finished the day shooting 65 putting them in great shape for the final round.

Final round will begin on Sunday morning. We will have full coverage of the final round to close out the weekend.

