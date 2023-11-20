Raptors set franchise record with 44 assists, hand Detroit 11th straight loss

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder each had 17 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in beating Detroit 142-113, handing the struggling Pistons their 11th consecutive loss.

Barnes led Toronto with nine assists as the Raptors recorded a franchise-record 44.

Toronto finished with more assists than Detroit had made baskets (39). Toronto’s previous record for assists in a game was 40, set Nov. 18, 2019 against Charlotte.

Stanley Umude scored 19 points and Cade Cunningham had 18 for the Pistons.

Detroit has the worst record in the NBA at 2-12 and has not won since beating Chicago on Oct. 28.