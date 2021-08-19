Watch
Reports: Grand Rapids Gold to name NBA veteran Jason Terry head coach

19-year NBA vet finalizing deal with the organization
Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry smiles against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 19, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grand Rapids Gold (formerly the Grand Rapids Drive) are finalizing a deal to make Jason Terry the organization's next head coach.

After his retirement, Terry was named assistant general manager of the Texas Legends, also of the NBA G League.

In May 2020, he became an assistant basketball coach for the University of Arizona, where he played from 1995 to 1999.

Terry played for six different teams in his 19 seasons in the NBA and racked up 18,881 points, won an NBA championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks and was also NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2009.

The Grand Rapids Gold have confirmed the hiring of Terry with FOX 17 but have yet to release a statement as of Thursday afternoon.

