Reports: Grand Rapids Gold to name NBA veteran Jason Terry head coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grand Rapids Gold (formerly the Grand Rapids Drive) are finalizing a deal to make Jason Terry the organization's next head coach.

After his retirement, Terry was named assistant general manager of the Texas Legends, also of the NBA G League.

In May 2020, he became an assistant basketball coach for the University of Arizona, where he played from 1995 to 1999.

Jason Terry is finalizing a deal to become the new head of the Grand Rapids Gold, the new G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Terry has been an assistant at the University of Arizona. He played 19 years in the NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 19, 2021

Terry played for six different teams in his 19 seasons in the NBA and racked up 18,881 points, won an NBA championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks and was also NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2009.

The Grand Rapids Gold have confirmed the hiring of Terry with FOX 17 but have yet to release a statement as of Thursday afternoon.