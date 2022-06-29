Mechanical changes helping Ty Madden succeed in first year of pro baseball

Madden not worried about moving up

Ty Madden has shined in many ways for the Whitecaps this season on the mound.

One of the ways the Tigers fifth ranked prospect has impressed is by lowering his walks per nine innings from 3.5 in 2021 at the University of Texas, to 2.4 with West Michigan through 14 starts.

"I think that is just a couple mechanical changes and cleaning up my body," Madden said about why his command has been better. "I feel like my mechanics are a little more repeatable this year and other than that I think just really dialing in on my catch play and bullpens to get that fastball command down.

For the season, Madden has an earned run average of 2.98.

In June, he allowed just two runs in 25 innings over five starts which includes allowing only 12 hits while striking out 22.

It may lead some to believe he could be in line for a promotion to double A Erie, Madden isn't concerned with that.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot but it is really hard to focus on that," Madden said. "You are going to drive yourself crazy in this game in the minors if you are worrying about moving up and down and around so just trying to be where my feet are and take it one start at a time."

Madden is scheduled to start for the Whitecaps on Saturday night against Fort Wayne.