Jace Jung, Izaac Pacheco set to make Whitecaps debuts

Jung, Pacheco join Whitecaps

Tigers first round draft pick, number 12 overall, Jace Jung is set to make his professional baseball debut with high A West Michigan Friday night in Lansing.

"Excited," Jung said just over two hours before first pitch. "Just trying to go out there and have fun everyday, play pitch-to-pitch, just work hard, win ballgames."

Jung hasn't played in a real game since his Texas Tech season ended on June 5th, but he doesn't expect to be rusty.

"Oh yeah, I'll be ready," Jung said. "I think that adrenaline will start going once the National Anthem starts singing."

Also making his Whitecaps debut is second round pick last year Izaac Pacheco who played 88 games at low A Lakeland prior to be called up.

"The comradery this team has is second to none and I am excited to be with these guys and be with this great coaching staff, beautiful stadium, and help my team win," Pacheco said. "When I got here my first day I could just tell that this was a great group of guys and you could see the standings and how well they are playing and that kind of shows how well this team plays together."