Bufkin goes to Atlanta with the 15th pick in the 1st round of the NBA Draft

The Grand Rapids Christian grad averaged 14 points per game for Michigan last season.
John Minchillo/AP
Kobe Bufkin poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 22:38:43-04

BROOKLYN, New York — Kobe Bufkin was selected 15th in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday by the Atlanta Hawks.

"Very excited," Bufkin told ESPN after being drafted. "It is a dream come true and I am just looking forward to getting to ATL and being competitive and go hard."

The Grand Rapids Christian High School graduate averaged 14 points per game last season playing at the University of Michigan.

"This is a young man who has dedicated himself to basketball," Kobe's mom, Kimberly Camp said. "Most importantly been faithful to the Lord and to the game, and it has brought him this far. He has played like the world is watching. Have faith and you'll get here. We're here, Grand Rapids, Michigan is here."

