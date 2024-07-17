Portage native Zach MacDonald drafted by Tigers in 15th round

(WXMI) — Portage native Miami University (OH) OF Zach MacDonald was drafted by the Tigers in the 15th round with the 446th pick. MacDonald has spent three seasons with Miami. Last year he started in 54 games for the Redhawks hitting 20 home runs and 62 RBIs while batting .337 on the season. He earned ABCA East All-Region First Team honors.

MacDonald also played for the Kalamazoo Growlers in the 2022 season.

MacDonald graduated from Portage Central High School where he set the home run record. He was named Dream Team All-State and All-State Division 1 First Team recognition. As a senior, he hit .498 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs and was named Michigan Division 1 Co-Player of the Year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube