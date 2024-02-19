Portage NASCAR racer crashes early into Daytona 500 debut

DAYTONA, Fla. — A Portage NASCAR racer was involved in a crash shortly into his first Daytona 500 Monday afternoon.

Carson Hocevar’s number 77 vehicle crashed with Harrison Burton’s 21 car six laps into the race.

“Early trouble in the tri-oval!” NASCAR wrote on its official Twitter/X page, referencing the crash.

His car sustained heavy damage.

welp.. atleast being monday it means we are closer to ATL 💔 — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) February 19, 2024

"I've dreamt about this race, you know. I played with die-cast while watching at home, and I've been here as a fan, and thought what that must be like to be in this spot," Hocevar told FOX 17 during an interview last week.

Hocevar was only 12 years old when he started racing. He won his first race at Berlin Raceway in Marne that same year.

READ MORE: Portage stock car driver starting 9th in Daytona 500

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube