Portage stock car driver starting 9th in Daytona 500

DAYTONA, Fla. — 40 stock car drivers will take the green flag Sunday in the Daytona 500, including one driver from West Michigan.

Portage native Carson Hocevar will be in the field for the first time, starting in the fifth row.

FOX 17 talked with Hocevar Friday about being on the fast track, literally, to NASCAR's biggest stage.

"I've dreamt about this race, you know, I played with diecast while watching at home, and I've been here as a fan, and thought what that must be like to be in this spot," Hocevar said.

The 21-year-old says driving in the Daytona 500 is a dream come true. He got his start in stock car racing at just 12 years old winning at Berlin Raceway in Marne.

"I love Berlin, love going back there. It's just crazy to think about the day I walked in to now — having so many fans cheer when I go back," Hocevar said. "So many people that were still there, and either didn't remember or wasn't a fan, and didn't like the fact that I was 12 or 13 years old — to now having just Berlin as a whole embrace myself in NASCAR and rooting me on."

Hocevar quickly rose through the ranks, getting into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2019.

"At 17 I got to ride a part time schedule. Obviously, I couldn't run on mile and a halfs, but when I was 18, I got to be able to go full time with Niece Motorsports, and it's crazy to think about," he said. "I started my NASCAR career basically at 18 full time, and now I'm here at 21 — just had my 21st birthday, and now lined up to run cup."

Hocevar got to the highest level of stock cars last year when he ran nine races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"You got to be ready for any opportunity when it knocks on the door. And when it tees up, you got to hit it," he said. "And thankfully, we're able to hit a home run."

Hocevar will join the NASCAR Cup Series full time this year, driving the number 77 car for Spire Motorsports.

"I just love driving race cars. I love racing ad I think that's what fits. I just love doing this. A lot of people talk about how grueling the Cup schedule can be, but I've never looked more forward to it. I'm the one that always wishes there's more races. I want to race every day of the week if I could," he added.

The Daytona 500 airs Sunday on FOX 17, and is set to start at 2:30 p.m.

