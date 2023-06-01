Playoffs recap: FHC, Mona Shores boys lacrosse win regional

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 11th straight year, Forest Hills boys lacrosse won the regional championship.

They faced off against Forest Hills Eastern for a trip to the state quarterfinals. The Rangers scored 6 answered goals to win the game 8-2. They will play Haslett on Saturday, June 3rd at 2pm at East Lansing High School.

West Ottawa hosted Mona Shores in the division one region one championship. The Sailors trailed for the majority of the game and took the lead for the first time at the end of the third quarter.

The Panther took the lead back in the middle of the fourth and with less than a minute to go it was tied at 12. But Shores scored the game winning goal with 12 seconds left. Final score 13-12. They will play Hartland on Friday, June 2nd at Parker Middle School in Howell at 7pm.

In girls soccer, Unity Christian advances to the district final after beating Allegan 8-0. They will play Holland Christian on Friday, June 2nd at 7pm.