Plainwell soccer rolls past TK in district semifinal

ZEELAND, Mich. — In the Division two district semi finals Plainwell and Thornapple Kellogg met up in Zeeland and it was quite in the first but not the second half.

Alex Thorton started the scoring after halftime for Plainwell. TK scored just moments later making it a tie game. Then in with 15 minutes left in game, Kailah Newcomb scored back to back goals in less than one minute.

Those goals secured the win for Plainwell. They will now take on Zeeland West in the district championship later this week.