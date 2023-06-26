Pistons host first youth camp in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in their Pistons academy history, the team brought the program to West Michigan.

This years event is being held at South Christian High School with over 100 players signed up for the three day event. Players are from all over West Michigan and ranging in ages from third grade to freshmen in high school.

South Christian boys basketball coach Taylor Johnson said, "it was awesome. I have a previous relationship with coach Aaron Smith, so, I think that helped a lot, but we just really wanted to get them to Grand Rapids. It's really not as much about South Christian. It's more about just bringing the Detroit Pistons to Grand Rapids, to this area. We love basketball here in west Michigan and we want to give all girls and boys an opportunity to grow in the game."

Aaron Smith is the director of Youth Engagement & Development and is also a high school coach in the Detroit area.

Smith says, "It's the Detroit Pistons but we represent Michigan, and so we know there's a lot of sports fans and pistons fans all across the state, and grand rapids, it's one of the biggest. We want kids to grow their love of the game of basketball, grow their love of the Detroit pistons, and so our job this week is to grow their passion and make sure they want to come back to anything that we bring here to south christian."

The camp runs until Thursday and they plan to return to West Michigan next year.