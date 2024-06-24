Pistons Academy comes to South Christian for the 2nd straight year

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — For the second year in a row, South Christian Athletics have partnered with the Detroit Pistons to host their youth basketball academy.

Over 80 kids were in the South Christian gym on Monday morning to kick off the four day long camp. Aaron Smith is the Director of Youth Engagement and Development for the Pistons and after a successful first year, he knew they needed to bring this camp back to west Michigan.

"We want to use this momentum that we have with South Christian and (eventually) have three or four camps on the west side. Almost having a Pistons Academy - West Side tour. That's going to be huge for us," said Smith.

South Christian Head boys basketball coach, Taylor Johnson, was a former Pistons camper himself and was a big reason why they brought it to his school. He says that this camp is for players of all ages and skill levels.

"We want this to be very inclusive. It's for everybody. Boys and girls, 3rd through 9th grade. Even if you've never touched a basketball before, maybe you're just a fan of the Pistons or just a fan of basketball. Come try it. This is a place to learn," said Johnson.

