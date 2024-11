Northview's Brady Swartz and South Christian's Carson Vis sign NLI with WMU

Prev Next

Posted

(WXMI) — Wednesday was college basketball's first National Signing Day. Northview's Brady Swartz and South Christian's Carson Vis both signed a National Letter of Intent with Western Michigan. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.