Noah Kim leads Spartans to 31-7 victory over CMU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan state opens up their season with a 31-7 win against central. Not the most entertaining first half as it was just 10-7 at the break but newly named starting quarterback Noah Kim and the Spartans got it done.

“The main message was do your job. That’s what coach Tucker tells us to do. And that’s what we relayed to our teammates as well. Just do your job and if everyone does your job correctly, the plays are going to be made and so we just did it in the second half,” said quarterback Noah Kim.

“They’re a great team, they played a really good game. Effort-wise, everyone was flying to the ball but it’s the first game and there are things that happen. I think in the second half it picked up. We just followed the plan, made some adjustments. So I think overall it was ok. we’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do,” said Cal Haladay.

Mel tucker wanted to keep us all waiting an extra seven days even though Kim says he got the starting job a week ago.

“We decided to give him the start because he earned that. And we just went with him. We didn’t have any plans to do anything else. I think he did a good job. He has a lot of talent and you can see that,” said Mel Tucker.

UConn transfer Nathan Carter had a great first outing in east lansing. He ran for 113 yards and one score tonight. Tucker was pleased with his performance.

“He wad running good, he had some big bursts. He was explosive. It was exactly what we’ve seen in practice and on film from UConn. He’s a good player and he runs hard and he cares. He’s a really good teammate, he’s very unselfish. He just does what we ask him to do. So we just have to keep him healthy and we hope that he will be a very productive player for us,” said Tucker.

Next up Michigan state will host Richmond on Saturday September 9th at 3:30 pm.