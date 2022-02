KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The fifth-ranked Western Michigan hockey team downed No. 3 Denver in a thrilling 5-4 victory on Saturday night at Lawson Ice Arena.

Senior forward Drew Worrad tied a career-high with four assists, while the Broncos (20-8-1, 12-7-1 NCHC) picked up two goals from Ethen Frank and tallies from Josh Passolt, Ty Glover, Michael Joyaux and Jamie Rome.