No. 2 Michigan dominates Michigan State 49-0, improves to 8-0 this season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans 49-0 Saturday night at Spartan Stadium to retain the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Rhea Thorton Michigan beats Michigan State 49-0

J.J. McCarthy completed 77% of his passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns in the game and Blake Corum added 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win.

Michigan pulled its starters midway through the third quarter after Mike Sainristil intercepted a pass and took it 72 yards for a touchdown, giving Michigan the 42-0 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, Michigan played its final players, and the TV broadcast said all 74 Michigan players played a snap in the game.

It's the largest margin of victory for the Wolverines in East Lansing,

Michigan's defense held their opponent to 10 points or fewer in every game so far this season.

The 8-0 Wolverines have a bye week next week before taking on Purdue on Nov 4. The 2-5 Spartans take on Minnesota next weekend.