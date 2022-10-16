No. 2 Grand Valley upsets No. 1 Ferris in Anchor-Bone Classic

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Never in the history of the Anchor-Bone Classic have the two teams been No. 1 and No. 2 in the Country. That changed on Saturday as No. 1 Ferris State hosted No. 2 Grand Valley.

The Lakers got on the board first when Cade Peterson connected with Jack Provencher for a touchdown. The Bulldogs scored quickly after and at halftime it was 14-10 in favor of Ferris. In the fourth quarter, Grand Valley put 12 points on the board. A pair of touchdowns with two failed two-point conversion attempts but the final touchdown sealed the deal for a Laker win.

"We obviously knew we had established a good amount of momentum with the run game. Just as the game was going on we knew that it was going to be a ground and pound type of day. Cade did a really good job making plays through the air, receivers did a great job. But when it came down to it the big guys in front did the job. Rico, myself, Johnt'e too, he scored a late touchdown, we just knew it was time for us to take over," said Jack Provencher.

Final score was 22-21. This was the first time that GVSU beat Ferris State in the last six meetings. Snapping a 43 regular season win streak for the Dawgs.

"This is my fifth year, the first year I've ever beat them. Going on the road, coming back from behind the entire game. We got out to a fast start and after that we were facing adversity the entire time. Credit to Ferris they played a good game but I'm proud of the the resiliency we had and the fight we had," said Cade Peterson.

"Defense made some stop, offense turned it over. But really the drive was down two scores. I think we ran it every single play, I don't think we passed it and we went all the way down the field and scored on them. And then we ended up getting the runs that we needed to ground out the clock so I mean just a great job being physical on O-line and D-line in the fourth quarter," said Head Coach Matt Mitchell.

GVSU is now 7-0 this season. They will host Northern Michigan next weekend at Lubbers Field.